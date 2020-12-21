Sana Khan and Anas Saiyad are celebrating their one-month anniversary today and guess what, the former actress has gotten an expensive gift from her husband on the occasion. Sharing her new iPhone on Instagram stories, Sana revealed it to her fans with a cute caption.

In the clip, Sana shared on her Instagram story, she was seen uncovering her new iPhone and captioned it, “Thank you @anas_saiyad20 One month of being together. My gift to u is udhar ok.”

Take a look at the video here:

Sana Khan and Anas Saiyad got married on November 21, 2020, and their wedding came as a surprise to all her fans.

Speaking about marrying Anas recently with Times Of India, the former actress shared that it wasn’t an overnight decision and said, “Getting married to Anas wasn’t an overnight decision. I have prayed for years for a man like him in my life. What I liked best about him is that he is shareef and unn mein haya hai. He is not judgmental. He had said this to me, ‘Agar koi achhi cheez gutter mein gir gayi hai toh uske upar aap 10 baalti bhi paani daal do, woh saaf nahi hoti hai. Par aap usko gutter se baahar nikaal kar ek glass paani daal do, woh saaf ho jaati hai’ (If something falls in the gutter, you cannot clean it even with 10 buckets of water.. But when you take it out, it can be cleaned with one glass of water). That had a lasting impact on me.”

In another interview with TOI, Anas Saiyad also reacted to Sana Khan leaving the showbiz and said, “I have never forced her to lead life in a certain way. She announced on Instagram around six months ago that she has taken hijab. People thought that it’s because of the pandemic and no work, but she always wanted to detach herself from what she was doing. I wanted her to give it some time, but she was certain. In fact, I was shocked, too, when she announced that she was quitting the industry.”

What are your thoughts on Sana’s one-month anniversary gift from Anas? Tell us in the comments below.

