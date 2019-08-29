Happy Birthday Nagarjuna: South Superstar Turns 60; Fans Pour The Love For Their Trendsetter

South Superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna who will next be seen on big screens in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Brahmastra, ringed in his 60th birthday today. Fans of Manmadhudu 2 actor from all across have been flooding birthday wishes to their favourite star through social media.

Happy Birthday @iamnagarjuna Garu😍 Everlasting Handsome Actor of #Tollywood This never matters about your age and we always love and support u sir.#Nagarjuna #Fans pic.twitter.com/kWIU9j5KH6 — Lohith._.Neerukonda (@LNeerukonda) August 28, 2019

#HBDTrendSetterNag wish u a very happy birthday king nagarjuna annayya pic.twitter.com/cFuL8Qeg6V — Sannidhi Raja Sekhar (@SannidhiRaja) August 28, 2019

Nagarjuna this name is a mini religion to me

Love u loadsssssss sir😍😍😍#HBDTrendSetterNag pic.twitter.com/AuWPlivfLb — Sai Chandu (@SaiChan06387505) August 28, 2019

The actor who made his debut in Telugu in 1986 with filmmaker V. Madhusudhana Rao’s directorial venture Vikram, have been ruling the Telugu film industry for over three decades.

Apart from his acting, the superstar is also well-liked by his fans for his dialogues, action sequences, and style.

As per reports, the Superstar who has been hosting Bigg Boss Telugu 3, has taken a small break from the shoot, as he along with his wife Amala, Son Naga Chaitanya and daughter-in-law Samantha Ruthprabhu have headed to Spain to celebrate the birthday in style.

Speaking about his upcoming projects, the superstar who made his Bollywood debut with filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma’s directorial Shiva will be seen in Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra. Though the actor will be seen in a cameo, his role is as equally important as that of lead actors.

Brahmastra will hit big screens this year on occasion of Christmas.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!