Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Reviews Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike!

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday watched film “Uri: The Surgical Strike” starring Vicky Kaushal with war veterans at a Bengaluru mall.

“What a power-packed movie… Brilliant performances Yami Gautam, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina. Recharged also by the energy in the cinema hall! Uri: The Surgical StrikeHighJosh,” Sitharaman tweeted.

In a series of tweets, the Defence Minister shared videos of her movie-viewing experience along with veterans at a mall in the city’s southeastern suburb.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film, featuring Vicky, Yami, Paresh and Mohit, is based on the September 2016 attack by armed militants near the town of Uri in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Defence Minister also tweeted a video of her repeating a famous line from the film, “How’s the josh?”, as the audience screamed “High sir”.

