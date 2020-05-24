Betaal Twitter Review: Here’s What Netizens Think About Netflix’s Latest Indian Horror Show Produced By Shah Rukh Khan

Betaal Twitter Review: Shah Rukh Khan’s latest production, the much awaited Netflix horror series Betaal has hit the OTT world finally today. Directed by Ghoul fame Patrick Graham along with Nikhil Mahajan, the show has been received with open arms by the viewers

Those who have watched the show so far seem to have enjoyed it and those who haven’t are waiting for the night to arrive. After all, scary shows and films are best enjoyed during nights.

Another exciting thing is that a few people are also comparing the show to Bollywood classic Tumbbad. Can you believe it?

Have a look at some of the best Twitter reactions for Betaal so far and share your reviews with us as well.

https://twitter.com/nainani_vikas/status/1264481676773687299

After seeing kaatekar in #Betaal

Le sacred Games fans : pic.twitter.com/r4VZDDkYbv — Gaurab Kafle (@GaurabKafle6) May 24, 2020

@NetflixIndia please do din k liye Netflix id aaur password dm kr do , phir baad me change kr lena .#Betaal #Netflix — Aatmanirbhar Bharatiya🇮🇳 (@desi_kaptaan) May 24, 2020

Koi Srkian #Betaal dekhne k liye apna Netflix ka password de do 😫🙏 — Rahul 🇮🇳 (@Rahul__Tweet) May 24, 2020

So #Betaal has just 4 episodes which are about 45 minutes in length each…

Abhi nahi, raat ko ekdum scary atmosphere bana ke dekhega main… — Billa Sharabi (@chinu_bhai) May 24, 2020

#Betaal

होंसला बुलन्द रखना दोस्तों 😵

It's very dangerous for your health….😦😶 — Dinesh Gandhee (@DGandhee) May 24, 2020

Good first episode. Sets up the premise n background n layers of every character. Let's hope the next few episodes are great too. #Betaal #Betaalonnetflix — Velvet Underground (@VelvetIsMushy_) May 24, 2020

#Betaal Episode was good . Hope it gets better . Last 15 mins was really scary . — prateek🍺 (@iKryptonian_) May 24, 2020

#Betaal 2 Episodes over, so far so good — Benjamin Button (@ShahKaRutbaa) May 24, 2020

Betaal stars Aahana Kumra, Vineet Kumar Singh & Suchitra Pillai Malik in major roles.

Recently talking about the use of prosthetics for the first time in Betaal, Aahana Kumra said she was initially terrified with the idea.

In the show, she plays DC Ahluwalia — a brave, tough and moral member of a group called the Baaz Squad. Her look is highlighted by a scar on the right side of the face, which required prosthetics for an authentic impact.

“I was terrified and excited by the idea of wearing a prosthetic piece since I’ve never done it before. The scar is so central to Ahlu’s character,” Aahana said

“It (the scar) speaks volumes about her, it makes you realise that there is a lot more to Ahlu’s story than meets the eye. She has had a difficult past and has not yet lost hope. She is super tough,” she added.

