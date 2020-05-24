Betaal Twitter Review: Here's What Netizens Think About Netflix's Latest Indian Horror Show Produced By Shah Rukh Khan
Betaal Twitter Review: Here’s What Netizens Think About Netflix’s Latest Indian Horror Show Produced By Shah Rukh Khan

Betaal Twitter Review: Shah Rukh Khan’s latest production, the much awaited Netflix horror series Betaal has hit the OTT world finally today. Directed by Ghoul fame Patrick Graham along with Nikhil Mahajan, the show has been received with open arms by the viewers

Those who have watched the show so far seem to have enjoyed it and those who haven’t are waiting for the night to arrive. After all, scary shows and films are best enjoyed during nights.

Another exciting thing is that a few people are also comparing the show to Bollywood classic Tumbbad. Can you believe it?

Have a look at some of the best Twitter reactions for Betaal so far and share your reviews with us as well.

https://twitter.com/nainani_vikas/status/1264481676773687299

Betaal stars Aahana Kumra, Vineet Kumar Singh & Suchitra Pillai Malik in major roles.

Recently talking about the use of prosthetics for the first time in Betaal, Aahana Kumra said she was initially terrified with the idea.

In the show, she plays DC Ahluwalia — a brave, tough and moral member of a group called the Baaz Squad. Her look is highlighted by a scar on the right side of the face, which required prosthetics for an authentic impact.

“I was terrified and excited by the idea of wearing a prosthetic piece since I’ve never done it before. The scar is so central to Ahlu’s character,” Aahana said

“It (the scar) speaks volumes about her, it makes you realise that there is a lot more to Ahlu’s story than meets the eye. She has had a difficult past and has not yet lost hope. She is super tough,” she added.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out