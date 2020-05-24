Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Did You Know? Dilip Joshi AKA Jethalal Made His Debut With Salman Khan & Bhagyashree’s Maine Pyar Kiya

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved shows of Indian Television and the way it has been successfully running for 12 years is the proof. TMKOC’s one of the main characters is Jethalal Champaklal Gada played by Dilip Joshi. Over the years, the character has become popular in every household and is loved for the way it has made everyone laugh thousands of times.

While it has been 12 years since Dilip Joshi is getting immense love from the audience, he is in the entertainment industry for a longer period of time. The talented actor has been seen in many major Bollywood films like Humraaz, Khiladi 420, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, and more.

But do you know which was Dilip Joshi’s debut Bollywood film?

Well, it was Maine Pyar Kiya back in 1989.

Yes, the Sooraj Barjatya directorial which made Salman Khan and Bhagyashree big names in the industry was also the debut film of Dilip Joshi. He played the character of Ramu, Prem’s family’s one of the household help in the film, and was liked by the audience.

In his career so far, Dilip has also worked in many popular TV shows like C.I.D Special Bureau, F.I.R., and more.

And one thing is sure that Dilip has come a long way. He has made a huge name for himself thanks to his talent and hardwork. We wish him all the more success in the future and hope he keeps us entertained as long as possible.

