B-Town siblings Karisma and Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saturday shared a picture of their sons, giving a glimpse of what the star kids are up to amid lockdown.

In the snap, we see Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur watching his cousin Kiaan (Karisma’s son) as the latter hones his Taekwondo moves over a video call.

“Brothers in lockdown… Tim watching Kiaan during his taekwondo class …New normal! #purelove #myjaans #family,” Karisma captioned the image.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Re-sharing Karisma’s post, Kareena Kapoor wrote: “Loves of my life …#MyBoysInLockdown.” A few days ago, Kareena shared an image where her husband Saif Ali Khan can be seen holding a large piece of white cloth that has palm prints of the duo as well as Taimur’s.

A while ago, Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a few pictures of the cake, praising Karisma’s baking skills. But more than the tempting cake, it was Kareena’s husband and actor Saif Ali Khan’s ‘grumpy’ look in the background that caught the netizens’ attention.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The film is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Oscar winning classic Forrest Gump. The film is set for a Christmas 2020 release.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!