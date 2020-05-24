Suhana Khan Gets ‘World’s Best Sister Card’ From Little AbRam

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, who turned 20 a day ago, has shared a glimpse of her birthday look. On Saturday, she posted a couple of photos that show her posing in a bodycon dress. She also shared a picture of roses and a birthday card made by her little brother AbRam.

“You are the best sister in the world,” AbRam wrote in the card.

“I’m gonna be 30 in ten years,” she captioned the post. Reacting to the post, actress Katrina Kaif commented a red heart emoji on it. Suhana’s BFF Ananya Panday responded, saying “nice pic Sue”.

Meanwhile BFF, Ananya also wished Suhana on her birthday in an Instagram post and wrote, “The two things I miss the most – the great outdoors and SUHANA!!! Happy 20th bday Sue…you will be my little baby forever,” Ananya wrote on Instagram along with a picture that shows the two posing against the backdrop of sunset at the beach.

Suhana is studying filmmaking in New York. Currently, she is in Mumbai and spending time with her family.

