Stranger Things is one of the most successful shows on Netflix. The first season came in 2016 and since then the show has been a hit and follows a huge fan following post the success of the same. Created by Duffer Brothers the story revolves around a small town Hawkins, Indiana where young kids find out a series of supernatural activities following the missing report of their friend.

Stranger Things stars Millie Bobby Brown aka Eleven, Finn Wolfhard aka Mike Wheeler, Noah Schnapp aka Will Buyers, Gaten Matarazzo aka Dustin Henderson, Caleb McLaughlin aka Lucas, Steve Harrington aka Joey Keery, Natalie Dyer aka Nancy Wheeler, Winona Ryder aka Will Byers and David Harbour aka Jim Hopper, Sadie Sink aka Max in pivotal roles.

All three seasons of Stranger Things have been super successful and Season 4 is postponed to next year owing to coronavirus pandemic. Here’s a spoiler alert for the fans who still haven’t season 3 and we would like to give you a fair warning to not read ahead. Although it’s hard to not read such a news piece. Haha!

Do y’all remember that Eleven and team fought Upside Down’s Mind Flayer at the Star Court in an extraordinary way? The team successfully defeated the Mind Flayer but it had stuck a part of him in Eleven’s leg at the end of the battle in Stanger Things Season 3. The injury was pretty intense and we also witnessed the lessening of El’s supernatural powers. Now, the fans think that maybe El will be seen playing a villain character as this is exactly what happened with Dacre Montgomery aka Billy in the third season and we ended up losing him.

When Elle spoke to Millie about the possibility of the same, she said, “In scenes after the Mind Flayer grabbed me, I wasn’t playing it as I was infected. I was definitely playing it as normal as possible. And maybe that’s the reason they didn’t tell me. To make it as real as possible. I don’t know.”

She confessed and added, “Those theories freak me out a bit, because I’m like, ‘Oh god, that could genuinely be true.’ And what if she is the villain? That would be so cool. Wouldn’t that be cool? I’d love to be the villain, but then I also wouldn’t because Eleven is perfect. It would suck.”

There it is, we got our hint. Didn’t we?

We can’t wait to see what happens in the 4th season of Stranger Things.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!