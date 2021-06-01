A well-known YouTuber Jitendra, popularly known as Jeetu Jaan, was arrested by the Bhandup police on Sunday night. He was taken into custody after his wife’s (Komal Agarwal) family alleged that he had killed. Read on to know more.

As per reports, Komal was found hanging from the fan of her house where she lived with her Jeetu. The police officers who arrived on the scenes took her to the hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. The police initially registered a case of accidental death.

As reported by Hindustan Times, Jeetu Jaan was arrested after his wife’s family alleged that she had been killed by the accused. Komal Agarwal’s mother and sister complained that the accused would regularly assault the deceased over housework.

Following the accusations made by the Agarwals, the police have now registered a case of abetment to suicide, culpable homicide not amounting to murder and assault, along with intimidation against Jeetu Jaan. This has been filed under sections 304, 323, 306 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

As per the above-mentioned site, Komal Agarwal had allegedly eloped with Jitendra on March 4 this year after knowing each other for around two months. Her mother, Sheela Pathak, told the police that Agarwal was assaulted by her husband over housework after her wedding. They also stated that the accused had allegedly told Agarwal to stop calling her sister after he got to know that she complained to her about the physical abuse.

Komal’s mother said they learned about her daughter’s demise on May 27 when Bhandup police informed them that she had hanged herself. The family then approached the police, saying they suspected Jeetu Jaan. Her sister said, “If Jitendra had physically abused Komal so many times, it is not difficult to imagine that he may have killed her.”

Talking about arresting the Youtuber, senior inspector Sham Shinde of Bhandup police station said, “We have arrested Jitendra and are investigating the case. We are waiting for the post-mortem report to find out whether she was killed and then hanged or was forced to hang herself.”

