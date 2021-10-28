If there had to be something to steal the spotlight from Squid Game on Netflix, it has to be the famous You season 3 that hit the giant most recently. Achieving streaming heights, the show in no time replaced the Korean drama as the top trending show in many parts of the world. The basics are clear, Penn Badgley borderline crazy in his head. But wait, fans are up for some more craze to join in and it is called Cardi B?

Yes, you read that right. While the pop star recently put up a clip from the show on her social media front, she was open to expressing her love for it. But fans were quick to file a petition (it is that easy now), to bring her on the show. They now want Cardi B to star opposite Penn Badgley in You 4. The petition is now getting a reaction from the OG guy who has no words to describe this situation. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

You is about a Myopic maniac who goes on a killing spree to get the girl he falls in love with at the first sight. The three seasons have seen Penn Badgley do unimaginable crimes just to be with Victoria Pedretti. Now Penn talks about bringing Cardi B on the show. He was on Jimmy Kimmel Live where the talk show host asked him about the petition.

Penn Badgley said, “This is a thing that we have now, me and Cardi. I definitely can’t say, but there is actually — I believe this is true — there’s an actual Change.org petition. I can’t say because I don’t know… I actually don’t know, I’m not being coy.”

Meanwhile, he recently spoke to Elle about You 3 and Joe Goldberg’s future considering his myopic nature. Penn Badgley said, “If he was tortured and killed by a woman, he would, in his mind, almost be vindicated. He’d be like, ‘I am the most persecuted man in all of history and I can be a martyr for love.’ That is kind of what he would think in his mind … I think [season 4] might be more about Joe’s relationship with himself. Because this isn’t really a show about a murderer, this is a show about … I think it’s taking the mistakes that we make in relationships to the extreme for the sake of a good story. Like, we really need to lay down our swords and stop being competitive in relationships, but that’s very hard to do.”

Do you want to see Cardi B in You season 4? Let us know in the comment section below.

