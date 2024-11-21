Showtime has finally set a premiere date for Yellowjackets Season 3. The popular thriller drama will return to TV screens after almost two years in 2025. The show takes place across two timelines and tells the story of a high school girls’ soccer team. The girls have to survive in a wilderness after a plane crash in 1996 and recount the trauma 25 years later, which further complicates their lives. Here is all you need to know about the show’s newest season.

Yellowjackets Season 3 Cast

The main cast members who survived the events of the first two seasons will be returning in Yellowjackets Season 3. These include Christina Ricci as adult Misty, Melanie Lynskey as adult Shauna, Tawny Cypress as adult Taissa, Simone Kessell as adult Lottie, and Lauren Ambrose as adult Van. However, Juliette Lewis will not reprise her role as adult Natalie following her character’s death.

The younger lot of the returning cast includes Samantha Hanratty as teenage Misty, Sophie Nélisse as teenage Shauna, Jasmin Savoy Brown as teenage Taissa, Courtney Eaton as teenage Lottie, Kevin Alves as teenage Travis, and Liv Hewson as teenage Van.

Yellowjackets Season 3 Plot

The upcoming season delves deeper into the mysteries of both the 1990s and present-day timelines while bringing back the thrilling feel of season 1. In the 1990s, as the snow melts, the group thrives in the wilderness. They have more moments of bonding and conflict as they try to live normally again.

In the present day, the stakes get even higher as the survivors face the possibility of their past coming to light. The third season also shows how they returned to society in 1998, revealing what happened right after they were rescued and how it affected them. In an interview, series creator Ashley Lyle hinted that season 3 will move the story in unexpected ways.

Yellowjackets Season 3 Release Date

Yellowjackets Season 3 will premiere on Paramount+ with Showtime on February 14, 2025. The release date was announced with a short teaser which shows montages of someone getting strangled and Shauna taking out a knife. Check out the teaser below:

Save room for Season 3. #Yellowjackets returns February 14, 2025 only on #ParamountPlus with SHOWTIME Plan. pic.twitter.com/tB0uwGsBoz — Yellowjackets (@yellowjackets96) November 19, 2024

