Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Shaheer Sheikh’s Father’s Role To Be Played By Sameer Dharmadhikari

Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma starrer Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke always keeps us hooked to the story with interesting as well as shocking twists and revelations. It has been a few months since the show went on air on TV but has managed to get a great viewership. The audience loves Abir and Mishti’s chemistry in it.

In the upcoming twist, Abir aka Shaheer’s father is all set to enter the show. A lot of names were being suggested to play the role of Abir’s dad. As reported by Times of India, actor Sameer Dharmadhikari is all set to play Shaheer’s father’s role in the show.

Sameer was last seen in the show Peshwa Bajirao on TV. After that, he focused more on Marathi TV shows and films. About returning to Hindi TV with YRHPK, the actor said, “The father I am playing in the show has been a loner and is returning to his family after 20 years.”

Well, we can’t wait for Sameer to enter Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and see what drama it causes in everyone’s lives.

