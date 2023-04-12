Viewers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are in for a treat as the show is celebrating Gangaur at the moment. Jay Soni, who plays Abhinav in it, too enjoyed this sequence. He talks about it and also praises the maker of the family drama. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Directors Kut Productions.

“Being a part of onscreen Gangaur celebrations is superb. It was my first time and I really enjoyed and was happy to be a part of this celebration in such a legendary show like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,” Jay Soni said.

Since the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has Rajasthani Backdrop, Rajan has successfully presented the authentic culture. This aspect of the show is what the viewers love the most.

Agreeing, Jay Soni adds, “Rajan sir has portrayed it in such an authentic way and I completely agree no one can do better than him. He knows the audience’s wants and gives them the best in the most relatable format.”

Before doing the show, Jay Soni had no knowledge about the beautiful Rajasthani rituals. “I had no idea about Rajasthani rituals before this. So now I am well-versed about the culture in many aspects, including the festivities. Knowing something new and interesting is always fun. I am enjoying everything about this show and my character,” he says.

