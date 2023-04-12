Sony SAB’s family drama ‘Dil Diyaan Gallaan’, with its heartwarming narrative and emotional story about a Punjabi family, has been winning the hearts of the audiences. The show recently completed 100 episodes, and the storyline continues to resonate with audiences. As Ria (Hema Sood) and Veer (Paras Arora) are about to get engaged in the upcoming episodes, the Brar household will be embroiled in a web of intricate emotions.

In an exciting turn of events, the show is set to witness the entry of Dollar (Reyaansh Chaddha), a Punjabi man who is outgoing, craves attention, and easily wins the affection of those around him. He has a penchant for showing off, constantly boasting about himself, and harbors a dream of finding love with a non-resident Indian (NRI) to fulfill his ultimate desire of relocating abroad. Dollar will play a significant part in the love story of Amrita (Kaveri Priyam) and Veer. It will be interesting to see how his presence complicates the lives of Veer, Amrita, and Ria.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reyaansh Chaddha, who will portray the character of Dollar, said, “Playing the character of Dollar, who is flamboyant and wears his heart on his sleeve, is a dream come true for me.”

The actor added, “I can’t wait for viewers to see how Dollar‘s entry adds a new dimension to the show and keeps them hooked. I am ecstatic to be a part of a show like Dil Diyan Gallaan, which is being loved by the audiences and how beautifully it encourages families to solve misunderstandings by communicating with each other and showcasing how love and hope can do wonders.”

Keep watching Dil Diyaan Gallaan every Monday to Saturday at 7:30 PM only on Sony SAB.

Must Read: Sharad Malhotra Breaks Silence On His Marriage With Ripci Bhatia Hitting The Rock Bottom, Bashes ‘Baseless Imaginary Stories’ Seeking Apology

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News