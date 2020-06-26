Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starring Shivangi Joshi as Naira and Mohsin Khan as Kartik is one of the most popular shows on Indian television. They make one of the most loved on-screen Jodis, which has a massive fan following among all age groups.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is always topping the TRP charts with its huge viewership and Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan’s on-screen romance.

Hina Khan also rose to prominence with YRKKH.

Lately, there have been reports of Shivangi Joshi leaving the show and that show will be taking a leap and a new woman would be entering Mohsin Khan aka Kartik’s life. Although there was no official confirmation to the same.

A source close to Bollywood Life spoke about the same and said, “We have no information about it. When the shoot will begin, only then it will be decided whether this change will happen in the show. The show has not gone on-air yet so nothing like will happen right now.”

The shoot for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was supposed to begin on June 23, 2020, but got delayed due to some reasons.

We can’t wait to see what fate has been planned on the show for Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan.

