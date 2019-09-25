Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Payal Nair Shares An Important Detail About Her Character!

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most viewed television daily soaps in India. The story of Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi has kept the Hindi audience hooked and everyone wants to know what is going to happen next. Well, good news! We have a quick update for you! Actually, actress Payal Nair does.

If you don’t know already, the show will soon see actress Payal Nair enter the show. She will essay the role of a distinguished lawyer, Damini Mishra. She will be shown to be a notable lawyer holding a record of not losing a single case. Kartik will approach Damini to fight the case for him and win him the custody for Kairav against Naira.

Yes, you read that right! We are sure that the entire custody battle will make things intense and that’s what we want right! In an interview with IWM buzz, Payal opened up on her character and said “Damini has never lost a case in her entire career. She is very strong and is a person who is on the face in her behavior. The lady will have her own set of rules to tell her clients. She will want them only to answer her questions and not question her much.”

“She will tell Kartik that just like the custody of his child is important for him, the case and its outcome is very important for her. She will tell Kartik not to interfere in the proceedings and leave it to her. She will tell Kartik not to hide anything from her. Damini is very shrewd and professional,” revealed Payal.

She concluded by saying, “She has also done her homework with respect to Kartik and Nair’s backgrounds and story. So she knows everything about them even before she meets Kartik. “In simple words, Damini will tell Kartik not to bother about the proceedings in court and only pay attention to the judgement.”

Let’s see what happens next in the daily show! What do you have to say about this new development? Let us know in the comments section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!