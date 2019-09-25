Disha Patani: “I Am Still Hungry For Different Roles & I Want To Stay Hungry”

Hailing from Bareilly, small-town girl Disha Patani made her silver screen debut in the Hindi film fraternity with MS Dhoni – The Untold Story in 2016 and even with her first film, her onscreen presence was remarkable. Ever since then her on-screen impression has grown magnanimously with her subsequent films such as Baaghi 2 and Bharat. Having worked with the stellar cast and crew, Disha has managed to hold on to her grounds and pulled off great roles with utmost sincerity.

With just 3 films old, Disha Patani has become quite popular in B-town, talking about the various role that she has played earlier and now the actress looks forward to ace up her game with the different genres.

Talking about the same Disha Patani shares, “I still feel like I am too new. I’ve only done three films and I’m still hungry for different roles. And, I want to stay hungry. I never want to reach a point where I’m content with myself…I’m not from here and I’ve had to struggle to get here, so I want to keep struggling for different roles and films now,”

Even though the svelte actress is quite comfortable with the who’s who and the environment of the industry, she still treats herself like a newcomer. Nothing was served on a silver platter to her and it’s her severe perseverance and hard work that led her to become one of the most reliable talents in the industry.

Appalled by her box office hits like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Baaghi 2 and the recent blockbuster Bharat, filmmakers are looking forward to working with her.

The actress will next be seen in a romantic thriller titled Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapur which is helmed by Mohit Suri and is slated to release next year.

