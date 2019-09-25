VIDEO: Bard Of Blood Actor Jaideep Ahlawat Goes Gaga Over Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan & Emraan Hashmi are currently hitting the web headlines for their Netflix show Bard Of Blood. The much-awaited show which promises an interesting story is slated to premiere in a couple of days on September 27.

Recently producer Shah Rukh Khan along with the star cast of the show attended the premiere and it was a big event for the paparazzi. The pictures and videos of the stars from the event did rounds on the social media and were happily shared by the netizens.

A video has been shared by one of the Bard Of Blood actor Jaideep Ahlawat in which SRK is seen personally greeting everyone at the event. As he meets Jaideep, he says something in his ears. While sharing the video on Instagram, the actor wrote a heartfelt note about the superstar in which he mentioned how King Khan words made his day. He wrote: ” I am not gonna tell what he said to me but those words just made my day … Love You Shahrukh Sir @iamsrk … You are the most humble Star I ever met. That hug, that touch, those words … the way you treat people around you, makes you “The King Khan” 🤗😍😘🌟💥💐 … screening of #bardofblood”

Meanwhile, Emraan Hashmi shared his experience of working with Shah Rukh in a recently released promotional video by Netflix. Emraan said: “I felt bad because in that video, I used some bad words for him (Shah Rukh Khan). He has a very profound impact on me as an artist and as a person because I have grown up watching his films. But in that video, I referred him as Dhakkan and Dabba (idiot) and then I put a cloth bag on his head so, I felt bit embarrassing doing that but we had to shoot it for professional reasons.”

