Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Daily Update: Kartik Agrees To Marry Again After Sirat Convinces Him

Though Sirat has married Ranveer in Rajan Shahi’s “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai”, she is still worried about Kartik and wants him to have a partner in life who can be there for him always.

While playing a game, Kartik supports Ranveer and as a punishment for not taking her side, Sirat asks Kartik to fulfill her wish. She tells him that he should also get married now and Kartik couldn’t say no. This makes the Goenkas very happy because Sirat could make the impossible happen and are sure that she will find the perfect wife for him too.

Meanwhile, Ranveer gets a call from his sister that their mother fell off the stairs and is in the hospital. Once Ranveer, Kartik and Sirat reach there, they warn Ranveer’s father about it and tells him that they will now take care of her and his sister. In fact, Kartik too warns him that he should not come after his friends for this. Keep watching Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to know what happens next.

“Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” is produced under Shahi’s banner Director’s Kut Productions and airs on Star Plus.

It features Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Harsha Kandeparkar, Ali Hassan, Shilpa Raizada, Niyati Joshi, Hrishikesh Pandey, Ashita Dhawan, Priyamvada Kant and Karan Kundrra.

