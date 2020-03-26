WOW! Parth Samthaan Bought A Diamond Ring For Erica Fernandes?

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is one of the most popular daily shows of Indian television and the major reason is the chemistry between the leading actors, Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan. Their characters of Prerna and Anurag have become the household names and forms one of the most loved on-screen couples.

Owing to their popularity and fan frenzy of the show, we get to see several fan clubs and pages on social media and recently we came across one funny post made by a fan club on Instagram. As per the post, Erica saw a dream of Parth visiting a jewellery shop and purchased a diamond ring for her. While this first part seems to be quite endearing, the second half made us burst into laughter. Replying to Erica, Parth replied that he saw a similar dream with her father paying the bill for the ring.

Funny, isn’t it?

Away from the professional front, the couple was reportedly dating in the past but separated later as Parth started dating someone else. Going by the recent reports, the duo has been back together but haven’t revealed to anyone yet.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Parth Samthaan, who turned 29 on 11th March, celebrated his birthday on the sets of the popular series, Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Parth took to Instagram to share pictures of his birthday celebrations from the sets with co-stars Pooja Banerjee and Shubhaavi Choksey.

The video featured a money-themed cake with edible currency. Parth captioned the image: “Let’s eat money instead of stealing… #bellaciao #birthdaycake #lacasadepapel With @poojabanerjeee and @shubhaavi.”

