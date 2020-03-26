Riteish Deshmukh Shares SHOCKING Video Of Human Smuggling In India, Watch

India is currently in a state of lockdown to fight the pandemic Coronavirus. While the government has restricted any kind of movement, Riteish Deshmukh has exposed human smuggling in the country and has shared proof of the same on his official Twitter handle.

While we are baffled looking at the clip, to a point where we can’t contain our laughter or anger at people’s ignorance either. Sharing a certain clip where people are seen coming out of a milk van container with their baggage, Riteish has captioned the clip saying, “What’s going on!!!!! People are being smuggled within India????”

While this certainly is a hilarious situation, we can’t help but wonder if this is the right thing being done by people?

While Riteish’s tweet got mixed responses from several users, one of them replied, “Many can’t go back home due to lockdown and no other way. Desperate times call for desperate actions.” Another user replied, “These are people who desparatly want to go to their home in any case….they don’t have money food and shelter, some are going on foot for 250 km to reach home.”

Meanwhile, Riteish Deshmukh has also lauded Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray’s provocative steps to try and contain the coronavirus spread. Sharing the CM’s tweet, Riteish captioned it as, “The proactive steps taken to tackle the corona pandemic by Our CM Shri Uddhav Thackeray ji @OfficeofUT & the Govt of Maharashtra should be applauded and as citizens its our duty to follow the following order & help win this fight.”

The proactive steps taken to tackle the corona pandemic by Our CM Shri Uddhav Thackeray ji @OfficeofUT & the Govt of Maharashtra should be applauded and as citizens its our duty to follow the following order & help win this fight. https://t.co/TNDLB0Thqz — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 23, 2020

On the professional front, Riteish Deshmukh was last seen alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria in Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavaan.

