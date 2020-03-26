Karan Tacker On Making A Full Fledged Acting Comeback: “Extremely Difficult To Say No To Work”

Karan Tacker is one of the small screen’s most popular actors. Though the actor was last seen in a full-fledged acting outing 7 years ago in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, his fan following especially among the ladies remains unparalleled.

Now, as Karan returns to acting with celebrated filmmaker Neeraj Pandey’s web show, Special Ops, Karan says it was a deliberate attempt on his side to say no to most projects that came his away. However, the actor now feels that those very projects that a person says no to that eventually make his/her career.

Speaking to Hindustan Times about his hiatus and process of choosing projects now, Tacker has been quoted saying, “It’s extremely tough to say no to work. What happens is, you have a certain vision for yourself and a certain dream. To stay true to that dream becomes difficult when you get a lot of work and you have to refuse it. It’s the things that you say no to that really shape your career. It was a conscious effort from my end.”

Meanwhile, it is no secret that television is a rather regressive medium as opposed to the web. Ask Karan what made him take up a medium where he might even have to do a few bold scenes, he says, “When I read the script, I look at it as a whole, instead of just thinking ‘isme nudity hai ya nahi hai’. If it’s there organically, then no actor has qualms about it. Also, I don’t think things are made in specific genres anymore, all are merging with each other. It’s difficult to hence narrow down to a particular genre that I won’t do.”

Directed by Neeraj Panday, Special Ops is aired on Hotstar and boasts of an impressive ensemble with Kay Kay Menon, Vinay Pathak, Divya Dutta and Sharad Kelkar among others.

