Bob The Builder Voice Actor William Dufris Loses Life To Cancer

William Dufris, a prolific voice actor best known for his voice as the original Bob the Builder character in the popular children’s TV show, has died after a battle with cancer.

The actor’s death was announced in a Tweet from Pocket Universe Productions, a production company he co-founded. The company noted that Dufris died after a battle with cancer, though did not share more details about exactly when he passed away.

William began his voice acting career in London and worked on a number of BBC Radio plays alongside notable names such as Kathleen Turner, Sharon Gless, Stockard Channing, and Helena Bonham-Carter. But he will always be remembered for his voice in Bob The Builder. The show was created by Keith Chapman and first aired in the UK, with Bob originally voiced by Neil Morrissey. The programme was later sold to US toy giants Mattel for $680 million (£576 million) in 2011 and was revamped in 2014 with a complete overhaul of the cast.

William voiced “Bob The Builder” in 75 episodes before he was replaced by comedian Greg Proops in 2006. He also featured in the kids’ show “Rocky And The Dodos”, and in anime movies like “X” and “Lupin III”.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!