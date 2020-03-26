Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston first met in 1994 on the sets of popular sitcom Friends. Jennifer played the iconic character of Rachel Green and was an idol to many during that time whereas Brad made a special appearance in one of the episodes of Friends. The two started dating in 1998 and got married in 2000 in Malibu in front of 200 guests.

Their wedding was one of the most star-studded weddings in the history of Hollywood. Although it didn’t last long and the two got separated in 2005 and Brad reportedly moved on to Angelina Jolie with whom he has six kids.

Recently, Brad and Jen met each other at SAG awards and since then the rumours of their reunion are going strong than ever. Earlier the reports suggested that the two are planning to have a beach wedding alike their first one.

Now, the news is that Brad and Jen are expecting twins via surrogacy. Yes, you read it right. A report by New Idea stated the same and it’s the same surrogate, Michelle Ross who delivered twins for Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick’s 10 years back.

However, Gossip cop has rubbished the rumours and has put an end to it by saying that they’re not even a couple yet. They are just friends and a source close to them revealed that “They are friends and happy for each other…She is happy to have Brad back in her life as a friend, but that’s it.”

Well, we hope that the duo gets back together soon and that we get to hear the wedding bells soon.

