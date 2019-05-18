WOW! Kapil Sharma Stylishly Enters The World Book Of Records, London

You can love him, you can not-like him, you can ignore him but you just can’t resist from laughing your heart out when he’s on The Kapil Sharma Show. He has been amidst a lot of controversies, an idol for many out there and now a ‘World Book Of Records’ holder.

From being a contestant The Great Indian Laughter Challenge to ruling the television with his record-breaking TRPs, this man is the live examples of a rags-to-riches story. He has achieved yet another milestone, which isn’t a small one. Kapil has been honoured by World Book Of Records, London for his work in the standup comedy scenario.

He’s one of the most viewed stand-up comedians and has entered the World Book Of Records. Before this, Forbes India declared him as highest earning TV star (2017) and he has been Indian Of The Year. Apart from what he achieves by spreading laughter, these titles prove his worth.

Recently, he made a comment on his on-and-off equation with Sunil Grover.

He said: “I like Sunil a lot…There was just a misunderstanding between us. Someone asked my that why I am not taking him in the show and in a fit of rage I wrote on Twitter that I was ready to take him, it’s he who doesn’t want to come back on the show.

“I have learned a lot from that incident. If we have a misunderstanding, we should not share it on social media. If you are mad at somebody, just pick up the phone and message. Also, this new trend of wishing birthday on Twitter is strange. If you don’t do it, people think they do not get along well,” added the actor, who turned a year older on Tuesday.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!