The webtoon world was shaken when Wind Breaker, one of Naver’s biggest hits, was abruptly taken down following plagiarism allegations. With over 600 million views and a loyal fanbase, the manhwa’s sudden disappearance left readers stunned. It also triggered conversations about artistic integrity in comics. But Wind Breaker isn’t the first series to be axed for crossing the line between inspiration and imitation.

Wind Breaker was a long-running Korean webtoon about competitive cycling and friendship by Jo Yong-seok. In July 2025, the author and Naver both issued public apologies after fans spotted scenes that looked nearly identical to panels from well-known Japanese manga, including Tokyo Ghoul and Yowamushi Pedal. Some panels appeared to be directly traced. After an internal review confirmed the claims, the platform pulled the series and refunded readers who had purchased chapters.

This scandal sparked a collective memory among manga readers, and it turns out that there’s a track record of beloved titles being taken down under similar circumstances.

Which manga titles were cancelled over plagiarism claims?

One of the most infamous examples is Flower of Eden, a shōjo manga by Yuki Suetsugu that was serialized in the early 2000s. According to Anime News Network, Suetsugu was found to have copied several panels from Takehiko Inoue’s Slam Dunk and Real. Kodansha halted publication and pulled all volumes from circulation. International publishers like Tokyopop followed suit. The author admitted to the plagiarism and took a hiatus from the industry before returning with the acclaimed Chihayafuru.

Another modern case involved the controversial 2021 isekai series Cheat Slayer, as reported by Anime Corner. The series took aim at other reincarnation-themed manga by presenting thinly veiled versions of popular protagonists as antagonists. Readers accused the series of not just parody but direct copying. The manga’s publisher, Kadokawa, faced massive backlash and pulled the series after just one chapter. The author and editorial team publicly apologized.

In 2024, the one-shot manga Sayonara Wonder Rabbit was also pulled back by Shueisha, according to Anime Corner. The action was taken after it was found that the manga heavily plagiarized the 2017 movie Brigsby Bear. Sayonara Wonder Rabbit was a part of the Tonari no Young Jump website content. It was written by Yuki Komuro. CBR then reported that another manhwa by the name of Cat on the Hot Tin Roof was also cancelled following plagiarism allegations. It was alleged that the manga copied heavily from popular titles like Evangelion.

The line separating inspiration and plagiarism in art is quite thin. It is dependent a lot on the artist and the creative discretion to be honest with their art. These cancellations of manga and anime over the years have clearly signalled that the fans will not take lightly to any blatant copies of art.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Was Patrick J. Adams Truly Miserable While Playing Mike Ross On Suits? Here’s What The Actor Revealed

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News