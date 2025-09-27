Alice in Borderland Season 3 has finally arrived on Netflix. The third installment of the thriller series incorporates six episodes with an average length of 40-50 minutes. The season concludes with a major post-credit scene, which hints at the future of Borderland.

However, in the ending scene, there are some major cameo appearances from previous season characters. This includes Niragi, Aguni, Kuina, and the fan favorite Chishya. Despite being on screen for around a minute, many believe that Chishya’s appearance was truly one of the best moments from the third season.

Now, the question arises, will Chishya return in Alice in Borderland 4 or in the spin-off of the series?

How can Chishya return to Borderland in Season 4?

In the ending, Arisu was seen in an interesting conversation with Chishya and others about the aftermath of the metroid incident and the purpose of their living. Soon after this interaction, Arisu and others felt an earthquake, and the TV news channel disclosed that earthquakes are rising in all parts of the world, including the United States.

With this, it hints that a major earthquake is about to hit the Earth soon, and similar to the Metroid incident, victims of that earthquake will enter the Borderland. As Chishya is still living in Tokyo and an earthquake took place in that area too, he may likely enter into the deadly world again if he becomes a victim of that incident.

As of writing, there is no official announcement regarding Season 4 of Alice in Borderland or about its spin-off. It remains to be seen what plans the makers and Netflix have for the future of the Japanese thriller.

Why did Chishya only have a cameo in Alice in Borderland Season 3?

The character of Chishya was played by Nijirō Murakami, and he was reportedly facing mental health issues and suffering from depression. This could be why Chishya only had a cameo presence in the third season instead of getting a full-fledged role. Though there is no confirmation yet, the star is presently in good health, and there are chances that he might get a bigger role in the future installment of Alice in Borderland.

Many fans on the internet also praised how Murakami decided to be part of AIB 3 in a cameo presence despite facing real-life issues.

