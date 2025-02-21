MrBeast as YouTube’s CEO? Woah, that’s something to ponder about. Susan Wojcicki announced on Feb. 16 that she was done with YT and was stepping down after about a decade.

“Today, after nearly 25 years here, I’ve decided to step back from my role as the head of YouTube and start a new chapter focused on my family, health, and personal projects I’m passionate about,” she announced. “The time is right for me, and I feel able to do this because we have an incredible leadership team in place at YouTube.”

The internet, though, barely had time to process all this when MrBeast (literally) posted on X: “Can I be CEO.” No explanation. No follow-up. Just four words that threw YouTube’s comment section into overdrive.

Before anyone could start drafting their MrBeast x YouTube fanfiction, the reality check dropped — YouTube’s next boss had already been chosen. YT’s CPO Neal Mohan was stepping in as CEO. Wojcicki confirmed the transition, assuring everyone, “The time is right for me, and I feel able to do this because we have an incredible leadership team in place at YouTube.”

Sorry, internet. No 100 Days of MrBeast as CEO challenge.

Honestly? He’s already running circles around the YouTube game. With 134 million subscribers, the guy has cracked the algorithm like it’s a game of Minecraft. He’s turned viral content into an empire—Feastables, Beast Burger, a whole studio dedicated to making YouTube videos bigger, crazier, and more addictive. If YouTube needed a CEO who gets YouTube, MrBeast would be the ultimate cheat code.

Neal Mohan has the official CEO badge, but let’s not pretend MrBeast isn’t still shaping the platform. The man could tweet “Change the algorithm.” and YouTube HQ would probably at least consider it.

