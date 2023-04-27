Catch the best of inspiring documentaries led by celebrities like Chris Hemsworth, David Beckham, Tiger Woods, and more only on Disney+ Hotstar.

On days when many of us feel gloomy and blue, we often turn to watch something inspiring to lift our spirits and, while there is plenty to choose from, there’s something undeniably captivating about celebrity-led documentaries. One such eagerly-awaited documentary is Rennervations, featuring two-time Academy Award® nominee and Marvel superhero Jeremy Renner. The four-part original series, set to debut soon on Disney+ Hotstar, features Renner teaming up with a diverse cast of international celebrities.

One of the episodes takes place in India, where Jeremy Renner joins forces with Bollywood icon and ‘Mission Impossible’ co-star Anil Kapoor. While you wait for this one, Disney+ Hotstar has plenty of other amazing documentaries, each with a chance to experience something truly beautiful.

Limitless With Chris Hemsworth

Chris is on a mission to live better for longer. With the help of top scientists, he takes on six epic challenges to test mind and body to the max.

Save our squad with David Beckham

David Beckham comes home to help a team playing in the league where it began for him as a boy.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Jeff Goldblum pulls on the tread of a deceptively familiar object to unravel a world of astonishing connections with fascinating science and history.

Welcome to Wrexham

Hollywood stars, Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds run Wrexham football club as they try to create an underdog story the world can root for.

One for Change

Celebrate inspirational, trailblazing, changemakers from India who are working towards preserving the Earth, to leave a more sustainable planet for the future.

Take some time out to watch these unscripted, inspiring titles on Disney+ Hotstar.

Did you guys watch Jeremy Renner starrer Rennervations yet? Tell us in the space below.

