Tv star and handsome hunk Vivian Dsena is famously known for his roles in ‘Pyaar Kii Ek Kahaani’, ‘Madhubala- Ek Ishq Ek Junoon’ and now it looks like the wait will finally be over for Vivian’s fans.

The heartthrob will reportedly make a comeback with Rashmi Sharma’s upcoming show! It is supposedly set to air on Colors. As per the sources, the show is going to be a romantic drama. The inside sources have also told the portals that the show is on the lines of Kabir Singh. The actor indeed has a macho personality to do a character that matches Shahid Kapoor’s, Kabir Singh!

A source associated with the project told Etimes about Vivian Dsena’s role, “Vivian’s attitude and personality fit the bill perfectly for the part of the male lead, whose character will be like Shahid’s in Kabir Singh. We needed an actress who looked the part and Eisha is apt for the role of the female protagonist. She will play a calm and soft-spoken girl on the show. The character is of a demure and meek girl.”

Reports also suggest that Eisha Singh has been selected to star opposite him. Eisha was last seen on the show Ishq Subhan Allah with Adnan Khan. The young actress is known as a strong performer.

Vivian Dsena was assumed to make a comeback on Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki but the actor opted out as he had creative disparities with the script of the show. Now it looks like he has is fine with the script of the show.

Vivian Dsena’s execution as Harman on his show ‘Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’ got him, immense love. Audiences also adored the chemistry between Rubina Dilaik and him.

Vivian has been off from the spotlight for the past two years. The actor spent most of his time travelling and playing football with the all-star team. In between, he got wounded as well.

