Vivek Dahiya Slammed By Netizens For Using China’s App ‘TikTok’; The Actor Gives A Befitting Reply

Amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many theories are coming to the lights with China being targetted as a culprit. The matter is being stated as ‘world politics’ to become a superpower.

Due to all such theories, we are coming across the posts and trends urging the people to uninstall TikTok app, which is originated in China. Now, for all those netizens who are trying to spread such stuff, actor Vivek Dahiya has a strong message.

Vivek Dahiya shared a post on Instagram in which he states that the virus doesn’t discriminate on the basis of caste, creed or any other things. Also, he says that TikTok isn’t responsible for the spread of the pandemic. He wrote, “So the question today is if we should ban an application because it originated in the same part of the world where the virus came from i.e China. Interestingly, the virus does not discriminate and instead infects us all in the same way irrespective of our cast, creed, gender and race.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He also made a valid point by adding, “For those suggesting we should ban made in China, remember – the mobile phone you use to express your thoughts about banning an app was also assembled in the same part of the world so are 7 out of 10 products in every average household. China is branded the manufacture of the world, where we like it or not. I am pretty sure the founder of this app was not responsible for conspiring the Coronavirus…”

Vivek’s explanation came in as a reply to the netizens, who asked him to uninstall the app as it is made in China.

