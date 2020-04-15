Master: Thalapathy Vijay’s Action-Thriller To Release On THIS Special Date?

Young filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj’s much-anticipated Master with Thalapathy Vijay in lead has been making headlines all across ever since its inception. There’s no doubt that Thalapathy Vijay starrer is one of the much-awaited releases of the year in the Tamil film industry. The action thriller which was initially slated to release on 9th April has been postponed following the lockdown due to the ongoing health crisis worldwide.

It was only last week when Thalapathy Vijay fans took over Twitter to trend hashtag #WeNeedMasterTrailer, following which director Lokesh had a tweet that read, “Survival first! Celebration next! #master will rise at the right time! stay home stay safe!”

Survival first! Celebration next!#master will rise on the right time!

stay home stay safe! pic.twitter.com/g9CeHfHQcT — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) April 9, 2020

The latest buzz is, the makers are planning in to release the film on 22nd June post lockdown, on the occasion of Thalapathy Vijay’s birthday.

However, an official confirmation regarding the same is still awaited. But if everything falls in place then it will be a double dhamaka for sure for Thalapathy fans. As for his fans, their favorite star’s birthday is no less than a special occasion which they celebrate like a festival all across Tamil Nadu.

More about Master, the action thriller has Vijay Sethupathi as the lead antagonist.

Master has Malavika Mohanan as the film’s leady lady along with Nassar, Andrea Jeremiah, Shantanu Bhagyaraj and others.

Music for the Thalapathy Vijay starrer is been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!