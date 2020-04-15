Cameron Diaz On Motherhood: "I'm Cooking, Cleaning & Taking Care Of My Baby... Unusually All At The Same Time"

Cameron Diaz who has been named as the highest-paid actress over 40 has finally broken her silence in becoming a mother. She has labelled the feeling as ‘the best thing ever’ and shared her unfiltered thoughts about the same.

Raddix, her daughter, came to the world in December last year, and Cameron accepts that staying in a lockdown isn’t something new for a new mother like her.

Diaz was in a chat with the CEO of Who What Wear Katherine Power in a live Instagram chat: “I’ve kinda been living a quarantine life anyhow because I have a three-month-old, three-and-a-half-month. So my life has been completely quiet and still for the last few months. But I was able to have my friends over all the time. And now I just don’t see anybody.”

She also added: “I love being a mother. It’s the best, best, best part of my life. I’m so grateful and so happy and it’s the best thing ever and I’m so lucky to do it with Benj and we’re having the best time. I’m thrilled. I can’t believe it. I’m either cooking, cleaning or taking care of my baby – and usually all at the same time.”

Diaz also talked about her daily routine and said, “I have to cook at night. I know people hate cooking… I drink [wine] every night it’s my wind down for the day. After we do bath time with our baby and we put her to sleep, Benji puts her to bed, he’s so good. He’s such an amazing father. I’m so lucky he’s my baby’s father. He’s incredible. He puts her down and I go into the kitchen and I pour myself a nice glass of red wine. I start my cooking, I put on my show, whatever it is.”

