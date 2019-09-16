VIDEO: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actress Palak Sidhwani AKA Sonu Completes Her Graduation

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the newsmaker, be it due to its on-screen content or off-screen developments. The show was the hot topic of discussion due to Disha Vakani’s absence and further Nidhi Bhanushali’s exit from the show grabbed all the attention.

After Nidhi Bhanushali’s exit, actress Palak Sidhwani made an entry as Sonu Bhide in the show. While the newbie is enjoying a good reception from the viewers, she is overwhelmed in her personal life too as she has pursued her degree in Bachelor Of Mass Media. In a video on Instagram, Palak is seen enjoying the convocation ceremony with friends. She was studying in Mumbai’s Jai Hind College.

Talking about her entry as Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Palak spoke to media by quoting, “It is such a great feeling to be a part of a show that I have watched growing up and has made me laugh through the years. To know that I too am going to contribute in making people laugh is just too overwhelming a feeling to put in words. I will do my best to adapt Sonu’s character and gel seamlessly with Tapu Sena along with the rest of Gokuldham Society.”

After her grand entry, Palak shared a picture from the sets of the show on Instagram.

