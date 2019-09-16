Taapsee Pannu Feels People Still Don’t Understand NO MEANS NO!

Basking in the success of her last release, Mission Mangal, Taapsee Pannu is certainly one of the most sought after actresses of Bollywood. Having carved a niche for herself in the industry with films like Pink, Badla and Naam Shabana, Taapsee who hails from humble backgrounds says she misses her old carefree way of life.

Speaking to Hindustan Times in a recent interview, Taapsee reveals she prefers shopping from outside India and here’s why, “I was born and brought up in Delhi so it’s still my ‘adda’ but you can’t just walk out and go around anymore. Not just I, but even those with me get bothered. Of course, I love the fact that people really love me and that is what we work for. But sometimes that line is blurred, and you don’t get enough space. People still don’t understand that no means no. It is bothersome when my family gets affected. They are not used to it and should not have to go through this — people calling at midnight, insisting on me informing them when I’ve reached home.”

The actress who is currently shooting for her next, Thappad, further said, “I would love to walk into the mall and shop, but it doesn’t happen anymore. That’s why I shop outside the country from high street brands. It’s not like I go there to shop for a certain brand but the fact that I can’t walk into a mall and try on clothes here, I do it outside the country.”

Speaking about her humble roots Taapsee concluded saying, “I belong to a very humble background. I tell my family to put their foot down and say no, but they can’t. They even try to be more understanding towards people, but they are of a certain age now and they have to sleep on time. They can’t keep up as I do. They are not used to this lifestyle. I am the first person in my family who is a public figure. They are still trying to wrap their heads around this and understand how to deal with it.”

The actress has an interesting line up of films in her kitty with Saand Ki Aankh and Tadka.

