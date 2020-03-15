VIDEO: Rashami Desai Looks BOLD & Fierce In Her New Avatar In Naagin 4

Actress Rashami Desai is the latest addition to the cast of “Naagin 4“.

On Saturday, she took to her social media and unveiled a new promo of the ongoing supernatural TV show.

The promo features Rashami in a different avatar. It also shows her face covered with mud.

Announcing her entry into the show, Rashami wrote: “Super thrilled, excited, and a lot of mixed emotions going on.”

She added: You have seen me and loved me as Tapasya, as Shorvori, and now I am bringing forth to you a new side of me with this show. Hope to receive the same amount of love from you all for my new project.”

Rashami will be seen playing the role of Shalaka in “Naagin 4“, which airs on Colors TV. Before this, she wooed the audience with her stint in “Bigg Boss 13“.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!