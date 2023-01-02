‘Gustakh Dil’ actor Vibhav Roy, who is seen playing the role of Som in the new show ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ got candid about his role and doing a dramedy show for the first time.

He said: “I’m immensely excited to be part of the show as the show holds a unique touch to it and talking about the genre, it’s a nice blend of drama and fun which makes it a complete dramedy show. Dramedy is something I’ve never tried before, so this would be my first attempt. I’ve enjoyed watching this genre a lot, and I expect to like it just as much when I play it on screen.”

Vibhav, who was seen in TV shows such as ‘Doli Armaano Ki’, ‘Kuch Toh Hain Tere Mere Darmiyaan’, and films like ‘Padmaavat’, ‘Lashtam Pashtam’, is seen portraying the character of Sushmita Mukherjee’s on-screen character, Rekha’s mother, who is shows as ghost in the show.

He added that he hopes to learn a lot from the show and while learning to play his character. “I eagerly anticipate this show as an opportunity to learn because it’s yet another exciting chance to do so. I’ll make sure to maximise my learning potential while preparing for the character.”

He went on: “I portray Som who is generally laid-back but caught between the diametrically opposed demands of his mother and grandmother.”

“Well, he is a flash of logic in this absurd world, and he is probably the one who is least bothered by the constant arguing and banter that permeates his home. The story is set in Banaras, and we intend to convey the global atmosphere while maintaining a pan-Indian appeal,” he concluded.

‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ will be airing soon on Star Bharat.

