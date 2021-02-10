Valentine’s Day is around the corner and if you’re still thinking of how to express your feelings to that one special person, don’t worry, we have got your back. From Chandler-Monica in Friends to Jake-Amy in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, these filmy couples are here to help you plan a dream proposal for your partner.

Are you planning to propose to her/him this Valentine’s? Well, what better way to do it than this love day.

Take a look at our list here if you need help to propose your partner this Valentine’s Day:

Rishi and Dimple – Mismatched

When the national crush of the country calls you his future wife, how can you not smile? Well, Dimple could have that straight face and throw a coffee right in his face making it the cutest and yet, the most hilarious proposal moment ever.

Adam and Eric – Sex Education

A relationship and a show that showed the best depiction of se*uality to date, when Adam goes up on stage and then asks Eric out, in front of all those people – everyone watching it goes weak in their knees. This proposal brings you the aww and a river flowing down your eyes at the same time.

Ben and Devi – Never Have I Ever

The teenage sensation Never Have I Ever possibly bought back all memories of all childhood and your first love. When Ben waits for Devi at the beach, until he passes out – we all are shocked to see the transformation from the annoying Ben to a caring one and well, that kiss was well-deserved and long-awaited too!

Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky – To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (Pt. 1)

Running into the middle of a soccer field to be told by your love interest that she likes you too is possibly the dream of every man out there. When Lara Jean told Peter that she liked him, the innocence in that conversation made us smile and well, we hope someone makes the concept of a relationship contract real, who doesn’t need it! Valentine’s day feels anyone?

Monica and Chandler – Friends

Possibly the most iconic proposal and the one that is etched in our memories forever, watching Chandler trying to surprise Monica and then being surprised himself was the warmest and most romantic scene ever. Also, breaking gender stereotypes was one of the first few proposals of a woman proposing a man that stole our hearts away.

Jai and Aditi – Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na

Well, who wouldn’t want such an iconic proposal in the middle of an airport (exclude all the cops and the illegalities involved, obviously.) Jai and Aditi’s relationship shows the transformation of a relationship, from denial to accepting their love for each other and in the most dramatic way possible!

Jake and Amy – Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Possibly the most entertaining proposal and one that no one expected, Jake curating an entire Halloween heist just to express his love in a way that is special for the two of them took everyone by surprise. While Amy struggled to come to terms with what just happened, so did we and secretly wished someone would host an event to propose to us too!

Some other Valentine’s Day special proposals you can watch on Netflix that will steal your attention are:

Patrick proposing to David at a hilltop (Schitt’s Creek)

Nick proposing to Rachel Chu in a plane (Crazy Rich Asians)

Bunny at Naina’s doorstep (Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani)

Darcy and Elizabeth on the field (Pride & Prejudice)

Noah’s speech to Allie (The Notebook)

When Cal sets up the mini-golf course (Crazy Stupid Love)

What are your plans for Valentine’s Day 2021? How are you planning to propose to your loved ones? Tell us in the comments below.

