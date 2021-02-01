Urvashi Rautela has been making the headlines for her much-awaited web series ‘Inspector Avinash’ opposite Randeep Hooda, based on the real-life story of the super cop Avinash Mishra. The web series is a JioStudios production and has been directed by Neerja Pathak. It is believed that Urvashi will be playing a pivotal role in web series that carries the story forward. Recently, Urvashi took to her Instagram to share a picture of hers from the wrap up of her first schedule for the web series, she captioned,

“That’s a wrap of 1st schedule 🎞,

Last day on the set of the first schedule of #InspectorAvinash 🎥 I get extremely excited when I’m offered a role that demands a lot of homework & preparation 📹

Will miss this incredible crew that I’ve spent the last few weeks with, my hero #RandeepHooda & my amazing director #NeerajPathak. So special to be at work. #grateful”

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela was recently seen in a music video titled ‘Woh Chaand Kaha Se Laogi’ opposite television actor, Mohsin Khan. Apart from that, she also has another music video lined up titled ‘Teri Load Ve’. In an interview, she admitted that she enjoyed doing music videos.

Urvashi Rautela was last seen in ‘Virgin Bhanupriya’. She will also be seen in ‘Black Rose’, which is said to be a bilingual thriller, and will be released in Hindi and Telugu. The team reportedly shot the project once the lockdown curbs were lifted. Recently, the first look of Urvashi Rautela’s Hindi remake of the Tamil film “Thiruttu Payale 2″ created a huge buzz. The actress will be also seen in an international project opposite Egyptian superstar Mohamed Ramadan. The announcement of which will be made soon. Urvashi Rautela has also made an announcement for her upcoming jio studio’s & Netflix series Inspector Avinash” opposite Randeep Hooda.

