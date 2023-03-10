Actress Kajal Chauhan, who is currently playing the role of Gaura in the show ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’, spoke about her on-screen and off-screen chemistry with his co-actor Vibhav Roy, who is essaying the role of her husband Som.

Advertisement

She shared that though they are different off-screen, their onscreen chemistry is loved by all.

Advertisement

She shared: “I’m happy that the audience loves Vibhav and me so much since we have amazing chemistry on-screen. While we both work extremely hard to follow our characters in the serial and convey our chemistry to screen, which is fairly similar between us as artists, our personal ideologies are very different from one another in real life.”

The ‘Molkki‘ actress, Kajal Chauhan praised her co-actor and said that she considers him to be a mature actor and she needs to learn a lot from him as an artist.

“Although Vibhav is a reasonably mature guy, I still consider myself to be a child at heart. We both hold distinct perspectives on life; he does not share my belief in spirit and God. While it’s true that we get along well when working together on screen, we still think very differently from one another,” Kajal Chauhan added.

The story revolves around Gaura and her mother-in- law Rekha, portrayed by Kajal Chauhan and Sushmita Mukherjee respectively.

‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ airs on Star Bharat.

Must Read: After Sana Khan’s Viral Revelation, Uorfi Javed Now Backs Out Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13? Insiders Say “She’s In Talks For A Bigger Project…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News