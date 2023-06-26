Actress Sonam Khan, who has worked in 1990s blockbuster films such as ‘Ajooba’, ‘Tridev’, and ‘Vishwatma’ to name a few, wants to make a comeback into the spotlight and is eyeing digital platforms for her second chance in the industry.

Sonam has worked opposite names such as Naseeruddin Shah, Rishi Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff, Govinda, Sanjay Dutt, and Chunky Pandey, as well as pan-India stars like Prosenjit Chatterjee and Chiranjeevi.

With OTT becoming the new medium to lap up some interesting content, Sonam Khan said: “Every actor is a hero on OTT as the content is so rich on OTT platforms. I am a huge fan of the ‘Mirzapur series’ and ‘Jamtara’. I have binged watched them. That’s how powerful and intriguing these stories are.”

“I am happy that the narratives have changed, makers are seeing to it that every character stands out, and every actor playing that character leaves an impression on viewers’ minds. I will readily say yes to an OTT show today,” added Sonam Khan.

