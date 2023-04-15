The festive season has begun, bringing a lot of positivity around and everyone is celebrating the harvest. Today marks the new year celebration of Bengali linguistics called Poila Baisakh. Actress Tina Datta, a true bong at heart, never misses celebrating her cultural days. Currently doing Sony Entertainment Television’s Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum, talks about the festival, and has a sweet message for her fans.

In a candid conversation, Tina said, “New years bring a new energy of enthusiasm and power. I have always been someone who loves to celebrate festivals and Poila Baisakh has been one of my favourite ones. Spending time with family, cooking as well as eating traditional Bengali cuisines has been a ritual. This year I’m shooting in Umargaon so can’t go home yet celebrating it.”

Tina Datta added, “Will start my day with a pooja and cook something sweet. May this Poila Baisakh bring newer beginnings in everyone’s lives. Have fun with your loved ones and enjoy with lots of sweets and treats!! Lots of love to all…”

Tina Datta also recalled some of her childhood memories, adding, “We used to shop a week prior, new clothes and accessories… Decorate our house in Kolkata, cook lots of sweets and variety of cuisine. It used to be a feast at our house. As a child I got so many gifts, my parents still get me a gift. Sweet memories!!”

Here’s her latest post:

Meanwhile, Tina’s Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum airs on Sony Entertainment Television every Monday to Friday at 9:00 PM IST.

