Bigg Boss season 16 ended on a successful note, and every contestant has been seen having their post-show parties. Gathering, making reels, and of course, all the glimpses for their fans on social media; have been the talk of the town. But what’s also been talked about is actress Tina Datta’s absence from all these parties. Fans have been wondering about this.

Recently, the actress answered a story on Instagram mentioning that due to work she is missing these parties. Getting in a quick chat with us, Tina has gotten candid about her upcoming work.

Speaking about her post-Bigg Boss journey, Tina Datta says, “Work is always my first priority. It’s fun to be back in front of the camera and do what I love the most! I feel blessed to be back at work after Bigg Boss. Gratitude!! I did miss some parties, but honestly, I don’t regret it because I have always worshiped my work.”

Tina Datta as per reports have signed a new daily show, and she seems very excited too! Tina became a hit name of Bigg Boss 16, be it her bold stand, fashion, humor, comebacks, stylish demeure; Datta got praises from all. The actress has been posting some behind the scenes, teasing her fans about her upcoming project. It would be interesting to see what’s this new feather on Tina’s cap. Stay Tuned!!

