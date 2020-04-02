This Video Of All The Slaps From Mirzapur Will Make You Even More Excited About The Season 2

Amazon Prime’s 2018 crime-drama Mirzapur is easily one of the most loved digital shows of all time. Fans have been forever waiting for the second season of the show and considering everyone is quarantined at home these days, it’s the right time for the release also.

Well, season 2 of Mirzapur will come when it has to, we can always enjoy season 1 and especially some of its best portions.

Mirzapur is loved by the audience for its bold content, unapologetically strong dialogues, and all the slaps that gave us the much-needed adrenaline rush.

Just a few days back, Amazon Prime Video India’s YouTube channel released a video compilation of all the slaps in the Mirzapur. The 5 minutes + video will not just entertain you but will also make you revisit the first season again. And why not? Be it Kaleena Bhaiyya or Munna, their actions and dialogues in the show are hard to resist.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Rasika Dugal who played Kaleen Bhaiyya’s (Pankaj Tripathi) wife Beena in the show has come out and talked about the release date.

Although she also has only one thing to say that she doesn’t know when the second season is coming.

Rasika took to Instagram and shared a throwback pic with Pankaj from the sets of Mirzapur. The caption read as saying, “#Throwback to #Akhanda and #Beena….and the ever ominous #tripathihouse. @pankajtripathi @yehhaimirzapur @primevideoin

(मुझे नहीं पता #Mirzapurseason2 कब आ रहा है )”

Netflix & Prime Video also had a fun banter on Instagram regarding the same but the release date still remained a mystery.

