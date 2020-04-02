Shivangi Joshi & Mohsin Khan’s Kaira Fans, Are Y’all Listening? Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Surprise Is Awaiting You!

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan aka Kaira and Kartik from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved on-screen couples of Indian television. With the ongoing situation in the country due to coronavirus, everything has come to a standstill. The shooting for our beloved daily soaps has been put on hold and we miss watching them on TV every day.

But there’s good news for all YRKH fans. Yes, you read that right. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Shivangi revealed that she has something for all the fans and will be revealing it tonight. Whatever will come on TV from today, fans will stop missing Kaira after that until we’re back in action. So, just wait and watch out for the special gift,” she added.

Talking about the lockdown and how she’s planning to spend these remaining days in quarantine, Shivangi said, “During the initial period of the 21-day lockdown it was very difficult for me to cope up. I was getting restless and did not know how to pass time and what to do in this spare time. However later, I managed as I started spending quality time with my family. I started talking to them and learned so many new things about myself and their secrets as well. Though I miss shooting, I miss the set and the YRKKH team. Just like all of you, even I’m a big Kiara fan.”

Well, we can’t wait for her to reveal the surprise for her fans!

