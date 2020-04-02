Vakeel Saab: Makers Of Pawan Kalyan’s Courtroom Drama To Opt Digital Promotions Amidst Global Crisis?

Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan who is making his filmy return after a gap of two long years has been making news following his much anticipated Vakeel Saab. The Tollywood superstar who will be seen as a fierce lawyer in the courtroom drama which is a remake of 2016 released Bollywood hit Pink, may soon along with team Vakeel Saab kick start promotions of the film digitally.

As per a report from 123telugu.com, the makers are planning to promote the film through social media by releasing a song featuring Pawan Kalyan and following a similar strategy which was followed last week by SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

However, nothing yet has been made official, as confirmation regarding the same is yet to be made by the makers.

Reports also have that team Pawan Kalyan will be dubbing for his character, not from any studio but from home. The Vakeel Saab team too is busy with post productional works from home amidst the global crisis.

More about Vakeel Saab, the courtroom drama has Pawan Kalyan reprising the role of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan as a lawyer from Pink.

Vakeel Saab has actress Nivetha Thomas as its leading lady along with Anjali and Ananya in pivotal roles.

So far the first look poster and song Maguva Maguva has been well received by the audience.

The Pawan Kalyan starrer is helmed by Venu Sriram and is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju under the Projects LLP and Sri Venkateswara Creations banners.

Music for the film will be composed by S. Thaman.

