The upcoming new year will bring forward a variety of new storylines and the culmination of old ones on The Young and the Restless. The Sharon storyline features several faces of the show including Jordan, Ian, and even Phyllis in the mix. With Nick being fully supportive of Sharon, the Newman family might start getting embroiled in the Heather murder mystery as well.

On the other hand, The Winters family has a brand new addition. Nate was revealed to have a half-brother and actor Nathan Owens was cast in the role. Now, the storyline is expected to go ahead with full force. Here’s what fans can expect from these two storylines of The Young and the Restless.

The Young & The Restless: The Sharon Storyline

During a conversation with TV Insider, Josh Griffith, the executive producer and head writer of the show revealed that this story “is going to explode over the next month or two in a major way.” He teased a lot of surprising reveals regarding what happened during the murder mystery in the last six months. “It will shake up Mariah in a huge way and affect her relationship with Tessa,” he hinted and added what it might mean for the others.

“It will bring Sharon and Nick closer than ever,” Josh disclosed and said that Nick is the one determined to find out what happened and is leading the charge. “It’s going to be very exciting and very suspenseful,” he then added. The writer also revealed that “Sharon and Phyllis will be thrown into a life-or-death situation” which will make them reevaluate their enmity.

Josh hinted at “a wild ride and a massive showdown” between Jordan plus Ian and the powerful Newman family. Nikki and Jordan versus Victor and Ian to be exact. Viewers can expect Victoria Newman to also be “heavily involved in the next arc of this Ian fallout” just like the rest of her family.

The Young & The Restless: The Winters Family

Meanwhile, when it comes to the Winters Family, Josh praised the newest hire of the show, Nathan Owens and called him fantastic. He said that the half-brother storyline “will have a major impact” on both Nate and Devon but especially on Lily. For the unversed, fans have been wondering if the new hire would play Lily’s new love interest. The Y&R producer further teased, “Maybe Audra has some more skeletons in the closet.”

Audra is currently dating Nate which is why she overlaps into the storyline of the Winters. With the Newman family and the Winters family both really busy with these intensive storylines, fans can expect some good episodes in the new year. Be it rivals working together, families protecting their own, secrets that might shake foundations, and drama to entertain the audience.

