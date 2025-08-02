The Witcher remains one of the most popular fantasy franchises across the world. The Netflix series adaptation of the books by Andrzej Sapkowski has seen a lot of success as well. Three seasons are streaming while the fourth and fifth seasons are up next. Here’s a brief cast and character guide of it.

The Witcher: Cast & Character Guide

Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia

Geralt is a witcher whose job is to hunt monsters for a living. He’s a mutant and the adoptive father of Princess Cirilla of Cintra. He is also in love with Yennefer of Vengerberg. Geralt is cynical, grumpy and has trust issues. But he could give his life to protect those he loves. It is to be noted that Henry played the role till season three but Liam Hemsworth is set to take over.

They have the power to change it all. Trailer tomorrow 🐺⚔️ #thewitcher pic.twitter.com/INs3p5JDwx — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) June 7, 2023

Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg

Yennefer grew up as a neglected child but hustled to become the most powerful sorceress of Aretuza. Meeting Geralt and Ciri changed her in more ways than one and gave her a purpose in life, a family to love.

Freya Allan as Princess Cirilla of Cintra

Cirilla aka Ciri is the heir to the Cintran throne. When Nilfgaard captures her country, she escapes but is being hunted ever since. She is the child of Elder Blood with powers that can change the world. She is the daughter of Pavetta, the princess of Cintra and Emhyr, the emperor of Nilfgaard.

She is the adaptive daughter of Geralt and Yennefer who mentor, protect and train her to reach her true potential while being tracked by danger.

Joey Batey as Jaskier

Jaskier is the bard who became friends with Geralt over his journey. He sings songs in taverns and pesters him as they face creatures. He also grows close to Yennefer and Ciri eventually and is a trustworthy man.

MyAnna Buring as Tissaia

Tissaia is the headmistress of Aretuza Academy. She is strict and follows a very disciplined approach to teach the sorceresses in training. She is one of the most powerful magic experts and becomes Yennefer’s mentor. Over time they grow a mother and daughter bond. Vilgefortz is her lover.

Gold: you can’t eat it, you can’t f**k it. pic.twitter.com/8UTAGfYsmr — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) July 15, 2023

Mahesh Jadu as Vilgefortz of Roggeveen

Vilgefortz is a mage with a military past, He is mysterious and convincing, with his life intertwined with politics as a member of the Brotherhood. He is the lover of Tissaia but there are secrets he has been keeping from her.

Royce Pierreson as Istredd

Istredd is a sorcerer and historian who was in a relationship with Yennefer when they trained together as mages. He continues to harbour feelings for her but she is in love with Geralt so he stays absorbed in his research.

Need istredd back with this hair next season its so serious pic.twitter.com/6UzwwFMzFp — David (@psionic_david) December 2, 2023

Anna Shaffer as Triss Merigold

Triss is a sorceress and mage who is an expert in botany and healing. She has a good friendship with Geralt which grew into unreciprocated feelings.

Here’s your first look at Triss Merigold in THE WITCHER Season 2 pic.twitter.com/og3IAdkhKM — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) October 29, 2021

Eamon Farren as Cahir

Cahir is a soldier of Nilfgaard. He is cunning and ambitious and struggles with which path to take. Power is his goal but his loyalty is often tested.

Mimi M. Khayisa as Fringilla Vigo

Fringilla is a sorceress who was one of the best students at Aretuza. She was assigned to Nilfgaard where she became cruel and self-serving. She made alliances but was later betrayed by Emhyr, the emperor of Nilfgaard.

one thing the witcher netflix did good was making fringilla one of my favourite sorceresses pic.twitter.com/6DtGzIHyCj — nazaiya ☾ ⚢ (@fantasypilled) February 9, 2022

Mecia Simson as Francesca Findabair

Francesca is the leader of the elves and is fiercely protective about her people. She seeks justice while dealing with the pain and loss of her family.

Yennefer. Fringilla. Francesca. Each has a pivotal part to play in #TheWitcher Season 2… pic.twitter.com/ziPJ85iTXR — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) December 14, 2021

Cassie Clare as Philippa Eilhart

Philippa is a sorcerer and a powerful shapeshifter. She is well versed in the art of politics and is a manipulator. She is an adviser to King Vizimir and works with Sigismund Dijkstra to suit their collective goals and agendas.

philippa eilhart photo dump bc i’m tired of them only ever using the same photo of her pic.twitter.com/KugTEM12vQ — yennefer of vengerberg enthusiast (@yenthusiastx) August 11, 2023

Graham McTavish as Sigismund Dijkstra

Sigismund is the head of Redanian Intelligence and a trusted adviser of King Vizimir. He has spies everywhere and always has information about what is up on the Continent which he uses as a weapon with Philippa.

Graham McTavish as Sigismund Dijkstra in S3 of #TheWitcher pic.twitter.com/lg44laG9Ny — Redanian Intelligence (@RedanianIntel) July 7, 2023

Lars Mikkelsen as Stregobor

Stregobor is an old mage whose mindset and ideologies are backwards and shameful. His belief system blinds him from seeing the truth and he uses manipulation as well as tricks to attain what he wants from people.

Lars Mikkelsen as the wizard Stregobor in S3 of #TheWitcher pic.twitter.com/EbysU339O6 — Redanian Intelligence (@RedanianIntel) July 11, 2023

