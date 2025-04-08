Mike White’s dark comedy-drama anthology series witnessed its third season’s finale on Sunday (April 6). Despite a good response from the masses, the final episode’s IMDB rating hit a new record for the season. Yes, you heard it right! It garnered the highest ratings for the entire season, with a 9% jump from the premiere episode.

The White Lotus Season 3’s Finale Episode Hits A New Record For The Season

The White Lotus Season 3 finale episode received a positive response from the majority of the audience. However, some found the thrill element missing as compared to the last two seasons. However, the IMDB rating says otherwise. According to Luiz Fernando, the episode also broke its viewership record accumulating 6.2 million viewers which was 29.2% higher than its previous episode’s 4.8 million viewership.

The finale episode of The White Lotus Season 3 witnessed a rating of 8.2 which was the highest for the entire season. The Lisa starrer anthology series witnessed a 9.3% jump from the premiere episode which had aired on February 16, 2025, with an average rating of 7.5. The finale episode’s IMDB rating also saw a 7.8% jump from the semi-finale episode’s 7.6 rating. The overall average rating of the third season remains 7.7.

The White Lotus Season 2 Still Remains Untouched

However, the second season of The White Lotus still remains unmatched. The season finale of the 2nd season garnered a stellar IMDB rating of 8.8. It remains 6.8% higher than the latest season. The overall average rating for the second season was also around 8.1, which is again 4.9% higher than the third season. However, fans were left disappointed with the exit of the fan-favorite Tanya McQuoid which was played by Jennifer Coolidge.

Meanwhile, the pilot episode of the first season of The White Lotus was aired on July 11, 2021. The pilot episode had garnered an impressive IMDB rating of 7.3 while the finale episode witnessed a 6.4% jump and attained a rating of 7.8. The overall rating of the first season was similar to the third season ie 7.7. Thus, the second season had emerged pretty much triumphant when it comes to the rating game.

