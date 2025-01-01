So, here’s the twist you didn’t see coming: in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2, Episode 7, “Doomed to Die,” Elrond (Robert Aramayo) kisses Galadriel (Morfydd Clark). Forget all those steamy Sauron-Galadriel moments fans were hoping for. Instead, we got an emotional kiss that was part strategy, part goodbye, and 100% unexpected. Whoa.

Aramayo summed it up best when he confessed, “I think that’s how it begins, but then also it’s a goodbye as well.” The kiss, while it may seem like a quick rescue tactic (it’s to pass her a cloak pin for a lockpick, in case you’re wondering), packs a punch way beyond the practical. For Elrond, this kiss was more than a strategic move. It was loaded with emotions—he genuinely thought this could be his last moment with Galadriel, and he was saying goodbye to someone who was like family to him. The drama! The feels!

This wasn’t just some random act of heroism. “It’s the last thing you would expect him to do in that room,” Aramayo pointed out, and honestly, he was right. We didn’t expect Elrond to go full-on kiss mode, but here we are. Distracting Adar and his Orcs? Genius move. But also, it was a real gut-punch to Elrond, knowing he might never see his friend again.

What makes this moment even more juicier is that Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings canon never hints at any romantic link between the two. Elrond ends up marrying Galadriel’s daughter, Celebrían, not Galadriel herself. So, this kiss? Definitely sparked a firestorm of debate. Is it friendship? Is it more? Rings of Power threw that question right into the middle of the ring. Some fans thought it was just an affectionate gesture, others—well, they’re still not sure what to make of it.

But Aramayo had a solid take on it: “She’s like his family member.” This wasn’t some random lip lock. Elrond, overwhelmed by the possibility of losing his friend forever, had to pull out all the stops. His promise to fight Sauron wasn’t just about saving the world; it was about saving his people—and, in a way, honoring the family bond he shared with Galadriel. As surprising as it was, the kiss felt right on a deep, emotional level.

Sure, there’s plenty of Rings of Power drama, but this moment took stuff to a new level. It wasn’t just about who kissed who but about the deep, messy connections between characters we’ve grown to love. And fans? They’re still talking about it.

